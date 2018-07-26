Howard Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Baltimore, said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Howard Bancorp shares have declined 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

