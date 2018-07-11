Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Indictment: Man used doctor’s identity to submit fake claims

July 11, 2018 3:34 pm
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Florida man faces charges for assuming a New Jersey doctor’s identity to submit more than $1 million in fraudulent medical claims for services purportedly rendered at a medical center that didn’t exist.

Thirty-three-year-old Yoandi Marrero of Hialeah and PA Clinical Center — the company he allegedly used to front the phantom medical practice — have been charged Wednesday with insurance fraud and theft by deception in an indictment by a state grand jury. Marrero also faces a second identity theft count.

State authorities say Marrero used a doctor’s personal information to submit fraudulent claims. They say neither the doctor nor his patients had ever been to the center, whose listed address is the site of an unoccupied storage unit.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if Marrero has an attorney.

