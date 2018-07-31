Listen Live Sports

Iridium: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 31, 2018
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $134.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.4 million.

Iridium shares have risen 50 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 71 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

