Iridium: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $134.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.4 million.

Advertisement

Iridium shares have risen 50 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 71 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.