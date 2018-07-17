Listen Live Sports

Johnson & Johnson climbs while Netflix and UnitedHealth slip

July 17, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Netflix Inc., down $21 to $379.48

The streaming video company’s second-quarter subscriber gains were weaker than analysts expected.

Johnson & Johnson, up $4.42 to $129.11

The health care products company reported better results for its prescription drug business.

Hess Corp., down 42 cents to $63.46

The stocks of energy companies fell along with oil prices on Tuesday.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $6.69 to $250.29

The health insurer’s medical costs in the second quarter were greater than Wall Street had forecast.

Omnicom Group Inc., down $7.41 to $70.69

The advertising company’s revenue disappointed investors and its business in North America struggled.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $1.82 to $52.88

The financial service firm reported a larger profit and more revenue than analysts anticipated.

Chico’s FAS Inc., up 36 cents to $8.61

Shares in smaller companies fared better than the rest of the market Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down 42 cents to $231.02

Investors weren’t impressed with the bank’s results, and Goldman confirmed CEO Lloyd Blankfein will retire on Sept. 30.

