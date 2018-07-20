Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kennywood Park announces new Steelers-themed coaster

July 20, 2018 7:28 am
 
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Kennywood Park near Pittsburgh has announced a Steelers-themed replacement for its longtime Log Jammer ride.

Park officials announced Thursday they are bringing in a new roller coaster called “The Steel Curtain.”

The black and gold coaster is expected to break the state’s record for the tallest roller coaster at 220 feet (67 meters), and the world record for tallest inversion.

Officials say the roller coaster will be part of a new section called “Steelers Country.”

The section will be dedicated to the football team, with Steelers-themed games, a restaurant and other activities.

The new roller coaster is projected to open in 2019.

The park is located in West Mifflin, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press

