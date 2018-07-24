Listen Live Sports

Lululemon names Sephora executive Calvin McDonald as new CEO

July 24, 2018 4:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Lululemon has named Calvin McDonald as its new CEO, replacing Laurent Potdevin who resigned earlier this year after the yoga gear maker said he fell short of its standards of conduct.

McDonald, who is 46 years old, was president and CEO of makeup retailer Sephora for the past five years. He also previously worked at Sears Canada.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., which is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, rose about 1 percent to $124 in after-hours trading Tuesday.

