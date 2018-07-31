Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lumber Liquidators: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 31, 2018 6:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Toano, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $283.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.1 million.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Lumber Liquidators shares have declined 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington