The Associated Press
 
Lumber Liquidators moving headquarters to Richmond

By Ho-sb
July 31, 2018 12:30 pm
 
TOANO, Va. (AP) — Lumber Liquidators will move its corporate headquarters from Toano to Richmond next year.

The company announced in a statement Tuesday that it will close its finishing operations in Toano within the next eight months and move its headquarters to Richmond in late 2019. The new headquarters will house about 200 employees.

The company says the new location will help advance its customer experience, retail strategy and installation and pro businesses.

The company says the gradual closure of its Toano finishing operations will impact about 45 employees. The company says a third-party vendor will buy its equipment and supply Lumber Liquidators with finished flooring.

The company will also relocate its Toano retail location to the Williamsburg area in 2019.

