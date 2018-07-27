Listen Live Sports

Man linked to relatives’ deaths seeks access to family trust

July 27, 2018 6:10 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A Vermont man accused by his family of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother to collect inheritance money wants to tap into a family trust to hire a lawyer.

The Boston Globe reports Nathan Carman is asking a Connecticut judge to remove his aunt, Valerie Santilli, as trustee of the Nathan Carman Family Trust so that he can retain a lawyer to represent him in a New Hampshire civil suit brought by Santilli and her sisters.

The family is trying to block Carman from collecting from the estate of his grandfather, who was killed in his Connecticut home in 2013.

Carman was considered a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Carman was also questioned in 2016 after his boat from Rhode Island sank, killing his mother. He was later found in Massachusetts waters.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

