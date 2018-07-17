Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Manager: Asking Muslim kids to leave pool not discrimination

July 17, 2018 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware pool manager who asked Muslim children to leave a pool because of their clothing says her action was not discriminatory.

The News Journal reports that Glenda Pinkett, a seasonal city employee, says she was following well-known guidance that cotton clogs pool filters, even though there may not be a written no-cotton policy.

Tahsiyn Ismaa’eel brought Muslim campers wearing cotton shirts, shorts and headscarves to the pool and they were asked to get out. She says no such rule was posted, and it was enforced in a discriminatory way.

After discussing the situation Monday with members of the Muslim community, Mayor Mike Purzycki clarified that cotton is allowed in city pools this summer, and future rules will be clarified at the end of the season.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington