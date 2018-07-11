Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Managers sentenced over Turkey’s worst mine disaster

July 11, 2018 5:39 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced managers and employees of a mine in western Turkey to between six and 22 years in prison for the deaths of 301 miners in the country’s worst mining disaster.

The miners were killed in 2014 by a fire that raged inside the coal mine in Soma, western Turkey. The tragedy exposed poor safety standards and superficial government inspections in Turkey’s mines. More than 160 other people came out of the mine with injuries.

The court in the nearby city of Manisa found the CEO, technical director, operations manager and supervisor of Soma Komur Isletmeleri A.S. guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced them to between 18 and 22 years each, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The company’s owner, Can Gurkan, was given 15 years.

Nine other employees were sentenced to between six and 10 years in prison while 37 defendants were acquitted.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

As the verdicts were being read, families of the victims protested the sentences they deemed to be too lenient, even hurling a plastic water bottle toward the panel of judges, Anadolu reported. Their protest continued outside the courthouse.

Inspection reports had indicated that the coal had been smoldering for days before the disaster, releasing toxic gases.

At the time of the tragedy, survivors complained of poor working and safety conditions inside the mine, including a lack of gas masks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington