Markets Right Now: Tech, energy stocks lead indexes higher

July 10, 2018 12:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45

Technology and energy companies are leading stocks higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its fourth gain in a row.

PepsiCo rose 3 percent Tuesday after its earnings came in ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The market has posted gains over the last several days following a strong jobs report and hopes that companies will report solid second-quarter results in the coming weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,793.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,928. The Nasdaq composite climbed 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,770.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.86 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Energy and industrial companies are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street following three straight days of gains for the market.

Exxon Mobil and Boeing each rose 1.2 percent in early trading Tuesday. Energy companies benefited from a 1 percent increase in the price of crude oil.

PepsiCo rose 2 percent after its earnings came in ahead of analysts’ expectations, even as its beverage sales continued to struggle.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,886. The Nasdaq composite climbed 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,767.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.87 percent.

