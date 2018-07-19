Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower

July 19, 2018 9:40 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving modestly lower in early trading as financial companies and makers of consumer products decline.

American Express lost 2.7 percent Thursday after the company said it had to set aside more money last quarter to cover potential bad loans.

Cigarette maker Philip Morris International lowered its earnings forecast. The stock fell 6.6 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,810.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,137. The Nasdaq composite fell 5 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 7,847.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.87 percent.

