Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

July 23, 2018 9:41 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies and retailers.

Nvidia fell 1.8 percent and Amazon lost 1.4 percent early Monday.

Fiat Chrysler fell 2.8 percent after announcing the early departure of CEO Sergio Marchionne due to health issues.

Tesla dropped 5.7 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is seeking rebates from suppliers in order to raise cash.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,796.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,034. The Nasdaq composite fell 40 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,782.

