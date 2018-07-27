Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Tech slide weighs on US stocks

July 27, 2018 12:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A slide in technology companies weighed on U.S. stocks, adding to the market’s losses from a day earlier.

Twitter plunged 17.6 percent Friday after the social media network said its monthly users declined in the second quarter.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The decline in technology stocks outweighed gains in banks, retailers and restaurant chains.

Smaller-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Amazon rose 1.8 percent after the online retailer reported its biggest-ever profit as its advertising and cloud computing businesses kept growing.

The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,827.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 12 points to 25,513. The Nasdaq composite fell 66 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,785.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as investors weigh the latest company earnings reports and new economic data.

The Commerce Department said Friday that the U.S. economy grew at a strong 4.1 percent annual rate in the second quarter, the best showing since 2014.

Twitter slumped 15.1 percent after the social media platform’s monthly user figures fell short of estimates.

Amazon rose 2.8 percent after the online retailer reported its biggest profit ever as its advertising and cloud computing businesses kept growing.

The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,839.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,562. The Nasdaq composite added 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,865.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington