Microsoft and Honeywell rally while Skechers and GE slip

July 20, 2018 4:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Microsoft Corp., up $1.87 to $106.27

The technology company had a strong fiscal fourth quarter as its cloud computing business kept growing.

Skechers USA Inc., down $6.98 to $26.27

The shoe company’s quarterly forecasts fell far short of Wall Street estimates.

State Street Corp., down $6.87 to $85.87

The financial services company said it will buy Charles River Development for $2.6 billion.

General Electric Co., down 61 cents to $13.12

The industrial company had a solid second quarter overall but said its power business is still struggling.

Honeywell International Inc., up $5.59 to $153.13

The industrial conglomerate raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Everest Re Group Ltd., down $9.48 to $224.82

The reinsurance company said it will take a $250 million charge mostly related to three major hurricanes in 2017.

Cintas Corp., up $9.89 to $203.57

The uniform supplier reported a larger profit and greater sales than analysts had projected.

V.F. Corp., up $3.70 to $92.94

The apparel company had a strong first quarter as sales of Vans shoes jumped.

