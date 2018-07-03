Listen Live Sports

Mostly black fraternity says business violated civil rights

July 3, 2018 1:49 pm
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A fraternity hoping to rent a restaurant pavilion for a social event says in a lawsuit the Alabama business refused because most of its members are black.

The Tuscaloosa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity made the allegations in a federal lawsuit filed last week against the Cypress Inn in Tuscaloosa.

The restaurant said in a statement Tuesday that allegations of discrimination are “completely untrue.” It says its security firm advised against hosting the gathering since the fraternity was proposing to sell tickets to the public.

The fraternity says it paid a $1,500 reservation fee in early 2017, but the plans fell through when a black member met in person with a white woman from the restaurant to finalize details.

The fraternity says the woman said she didn’t know the fraternity was an “all black” group.

