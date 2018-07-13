Listen Live Sports

National rig count increases by 2 to 1,054; Texas gains 2

July 13, 2018 8:33 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 1,054.

At this time a year ago there were 952 active rigs.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 863 rigs drilled for oil this week and 189 for gas. Two were listed as miscellaneous.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Texas gained two rigs and Colorado and Louisiana each increased by one.

Alaska and California each lost one rig.

Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May 2016 at 404.

