Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

National rig count up by 2 to 1,048; Louisiana loses 4

July 27, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 1,048.

At this time a year ago there were 958 active rigs.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 861 rigs drilled for oil this week and 186 for gas. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Pennsylvania gained two rigs. Alaska, Kansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and West Virginia each increased by one.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Louisiana lost four rigs. Ohio and Oklahoma each decreased by one.

Arkansas, California, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May 2016 at 404.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington