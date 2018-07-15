Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nation’s new aircraft carrier enters next phase at shipyard

July 15, 2018 3:28 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The nation’s newest aircraft carrier has returned to a Virginia shipyard for a year of planned upgrades and fixes.

Naval Sea Systems Command spokesman William Couch said in a statement that the USS Gerald R. Ford arrived Sunday at Newport News Shipbuilding. Work at the shipyard will mark the next phase in the development of the Navy’s most advanced and scrutinized warship.

Couch said work at the shipyard will address any kinks involving the gear that’s used to catch fighter jets as they land. The shipyard will also remedy a propulsion problem created by a manufacturing defect.

The Ford’s stay at the shipyard is a normal step toward combat readiness, which is expected in 2022. The $13 billion carrier is the Navy’s most expensive warship.

