Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nestle posts jump in 1H profit as US, China markets improve

July 26, 2018 2:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — Nestle is citing “increased momentum” in the United States and China as the Swiss food and drinks giant reported a 19-percent jump in net profit in the first half of the year.

The Vevey, Switzerland-based vendor of Hot Pockets, Coffee-mate and Purina pet care products said net profit rose to 5.83 billion Swiss francs ($5.86 billion), up from nearly 4.9 billion francs a year earlier.

Nestle on Thursday attributed the jump to the disposal of businesses, lower taxes and improved operating performance.

Sales rose 2.3 percent to 43.9 billion Swiss francs, and organic growth, or growth not linked to acquisitions, climbed 2.8 percent. Nestle projected organic growth would improve to 3 percent for the full year.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

CEO Mark Schneider said “our strategic initiatives and rigorous execution are clearly paying off.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington