New Hampshire explores turning Ruggles Mine into state park

July 14, 2018 8:30 am
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 215-year-old mica mine and former commercial tourist attraction could someday belong to all New Hampshire residents if it gets turned into a state park.

Ruggles Mine in Grafton has been closed since 2016, but the state is in the early stages of exploring whether to buy it. The State Park System Advisory Council recently recommended looking into whether doing so would fit with the system’s mission and make financial sense.

The 235-acre (95-hectare) property includes a gift shop, a small museum and an enormous pit with tunnels and caverns that make up the oldest and largest mine of its kind in the United States. It was run as a tourist attraction for five decades before being closed and put up for sale in 2016.

