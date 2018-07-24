Listen Live Sports

Niagara Falls board sees improvement a year after discharge

July 24, 2018 10:13 am
 
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The Niagara Falls Water Board says it has made changes to its wastewater treatment plant that should prevent any more discharges like one that blackened the water of the Niagara River in front of tourists last summer.

Board members on Monday cited a “culture shift” at the plant that includes better training and equipment.

New York state fined the water board $50,000 after foul-smelling discolored water spewed from the plant last July 29 and turned the water near the base of Niagara Falls black.

The discharge was largely blamed on human error but drew attention to the need to update the facility.

Board members say additional upgrades will take place over the next two years.

