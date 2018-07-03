Listen Live Sports

Norwegian energy producer to invest more in North Sea field

July 3, 2018 4:39 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s largest oil and gas company says it will invest an estimated 7.8 billion kroner ($936 million) to further develop an offshore oil and gas field beyond 2050 to strengthen the country’s ability to supply Europe with gas.

Margareth Oevrum, vice president of Equinor — formerly known as Statoil — says “this is probably one of the most profitable and robust projects in the company’s history.”

The state-owned company says “future value creation from Troll is estimated at 1.65 trillion kroner ($202 billion).”

It said the plan submitted Tuesday to Norwegian authorities means “carbon-efficient gas supply equivalent to the consumption of 50 million households in Europe for 30 years.”

Norway’s largest operator changed its name in May, saying it was evolving into a broader energy company.

