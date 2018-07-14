Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nurses at Vermont hospital back at work after 2-day strike

July 14, 2018 10:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Nurses at Vermont’s largest hospital are back on the job after a two-day strike.

The strike of 1,800 nurses from the University of Vermont Medical Center ended at 7 a.m. Saturday after 48 hours.

Hospital administrators brought in outside nurses during the strike and say most hospital operations were unaffected by it.

The union is seeking about a 22 percent pay increase over three years. The Medical Center offered about a 14 percent pay increase over three years.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The union maintains higher wages are necessary to recruit and retain nurses and support staff and “address a crisis of understaffing.”

Medical Center president Eileen Whalen says the strike had a cost of roughly $3 million.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington