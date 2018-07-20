NVR: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $203.2 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $49.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $46.21 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

NVR shares have declined 9.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 28 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

