Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Officials: New York tourism industry saw increases in 2017

July 30, 2018 12:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials say the state had nearly 244 million visitors in 2017, helping boost the state’s tourism industry to record levels for total visitation, economic impact and direct spending.

The Cuomo administration says tourism had an economic impact of $108.7 billion last year, with visitors directly spending $67.6 billion. Officials say the totals increased more than 4 percent over 2016.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office released the figures after Sunday’s sixth annual Adirondack Challenge. The Democrat created the three-day event that includes whitewater rafting and mountain biking to highlight the North Country’s recreational tourism.

Sunday’s final events in Indian Lake featured Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH’-kuhl), who stood in for Cuomo, a participant in past Adirondack Challenges.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Officials say 12.4 million people visited the Adirondacks last year, an increase of 460,000 over 2016.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington