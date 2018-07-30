Listen Live Sports

Old locomotive donated to Wabash Valley Railroad Museum

July 30, 2018 5:51 am
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A 71-year-old railroad locomotive has been donated to the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum in western Indiana.

Bill Foster, president of the Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society, says Harbor Rail Services Co. of Pasadena, California, donated the General Electric side-rod driven engine to the society’s railroad museum.

Foster says the 1947 vintage locomotive was once owned by Public Service Indiana, now Duke Energy, where it was used to move coal cars around a power-generating station.

The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reports it most recently was used at a rail car repair facility owned by Harbor Rail Services in Clinton.

The 29-foot-long locomotive arrived in Terre Haute by truck last week.

The railroad museum is open on weekends from May through October, from noon to 4 p.m.

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

