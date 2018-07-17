Listen Live Sports

Papa John’s founder: Stepping down as chairman a “mistake”

July 17, 2018 3:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Papa John’s founder John Schnatter says the pizza chain doesn’t know how to handle a “crisis based on misinformation” and that he made a “mistake” in agreeing to step down as chairman.

Schnatter says the board asked him to step down as chairman without “any investigation” and he should not have complied, according to a letter his representative says was sent to the board Saturday. The contents of the letter were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, Schnatter apologized for using the N-word during a media training session in describing how Colonel Sanders spoke.

Papa John’s, which has started scrubbing Schnatter’s image from its marketing materials, did not respond to a request for comment. Schnatter remains on the board and is the company’s largest shareholder.

