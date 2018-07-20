Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Paper problem has Long Island Rail Road tickets saying 2019

July 20, 2018 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — It’s back to the future on the Long Island Rail Road.

The nation’s largest commuter train system said Friday it’s printing next month’s tickets on paper marked for 2016 and 2019 due to a problem with its usual supply.

Riders who get monthly tickets by mail will see a big “19” instead of “18” on the one for August.

Monthlies sold at ticket machines and offices are being made with green ticket stock from 2016.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The LIRR says riders should ignore a Dec. 31, 2016, expiration date on those tickets and male and female punch boxes that were removed from tickets this year.

Riders have vented on Twitter about the latest blunder from a railroad plagued by delays and overcrowding. Matt Anderson writes: “You guys just can’t get anything right!”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington