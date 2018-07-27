Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Pawn shop buys violin for $50, finds out it’s worth $250,000

July 27, 2018 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A violin bought by a Massachusetts pawn shop for $50 has ended up being worth about 5,000 times that.

WFXT-TV reports a new employee at the LBC Boutique and Loan in Somerville had no idea what he was buying when he paid for the Ferdinando Gagliano violin, which was handcrafted in 1759 and is worth $250,000. Store manager Dylan McDermitt says the bows alone are worth $16,000 to $18,000.

Police say the violin was stolen during a house break-in and has since been returned to its rightful owner. They say the seller had no criminal record and they’re still investigating.

McDermitt says in the future shop employees are going to ask people who bring in violins to play them so they know the instruments are theirs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WFXT-TV, http://www.myfoxboston.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington