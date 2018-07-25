Listen Live Sports

Police: Lumber company worker fatally injured on the job

July 25, 2018 12:37 pm
 
CROZET, Va. (AP) — Police say an employee of a central Virginia lumber company has died after being hurt while on the job.

Albemarle County police said in a news release that officers responded to an industrial accident at Yancey Lumber Company in Crozet just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say 46-year-old Floriberta Macedo-Diaz of Waynesboro sustained a life-threatening injury at the job site. She was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

The Daily Progress reports a 2014 company inspection by the administration revealed five serious violations of policy and resulted in a $3,150 fine.

A person who answered the phone at the company hung up twice.

