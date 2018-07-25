Video: Police officer saves man from oncoming train

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — A rookie police officer saved a man from being hit by a commuter train by running down the tracks and screaming “Hey, Bud! Hey, move!” and “Stop the train!”

Perth Amboy Patrolman Kyle Savoia’s body camera video captured the moment Thursday.

The man got off the tracks with seconds to spare before the train stopped. Two other officers had notified New Jersey Transit to slow the train.

Savoia, who has been on the force for just seven months, told the man, who appeared distressed, to sit down.

“Are you okay?” Savoia is heard asking the man off to the side of the tracks.

“Where did you come from?” the man asked Savoia. “Thank you. Oh my God, thank you so much.”

The man’s name has not been released, and it’s not known why he was sitting on the tracks. Savoia had been dispatched to the scene check on the man’s welfare, and he spotted the train moments after a bystander pointed out where the man was.

Authorities say the man was taken to a hospital for further treatment. More information about his status was unavailable Wednesday.

“As police officers, our job is to make quick decisions in difficult situations and to act on them,” Savoia said. “At the end of the day, all that matters is everyone gets home safe. Also, at such an early stage of my career, to be able to make an impactful difference in a person’s life is incredible and makes me love what I do every day.”

Savoia and his brother, Kevin Savoia Jr., were both sworn in as Perth Amboy officers in January. The officer’s late father, Sgt. Kevin Savoia Sr., served on the Perth Amboy force for more than 28 years.

