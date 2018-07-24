Listen Live Sports

Proposal calls for CSX to pay $2.2 million over derailment

July 24, 2018 1:16 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials have announced a $2.2 million proposed settlement with CSX Transportation to resolve the company’s liability for water pollution violations stemming from a train derailment that caused an oil spill in West Virginia.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Justice Department and the state of West Virginia announced the settlement Tuesday. Terms call for CSX to pay $1.2 million to the federal government and $1 million to West Virginia. Federal officials say they hope the fines deter similar incidents.

The CSX train was carrying crude oil when 27 cars derailed Feb. 16, 2015 in Mount Carbon. The resulting explosions and fires destroyed a home and led officials to declare a state of emergency as they evacuated nearby residents and shut down water intakes.

The Federal Railroad Administration said the derailment was caused by a broken rail.

