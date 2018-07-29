Listen Live Sports

Report: Fugitive Chinese police officer returns

July 29, 2018 2:04 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — A police officer who was among China’s top 100 international fugitives has returned from the United States to face charges of taking bribes, a state news agency said Sunday.

Zhang Yongguang became the 54th fugitive former official to return from abroad amid a marathon government campaign to capture corruption suspects abroad, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Zhang, who worked in the southern city of Shenzhen, fled the country in 2010, Xinhua said.

It gave no details of the charges against Zhang or possible penalties but news reports in 2010 said he was accused of taking 920,000 yuan ($135,000) from a crime suspect.

Zhang surrendered to police and handed over bribes he received, Xinhua said, citing a statement Saturday by the national anti-corruption agency.

