Restaurant bites back when customer video shows worm in fish

July 31, 2018 10:39 am
 
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey shore restaurant is fighting back against a customer who posted a video of a worm crawling out of a piece of fish.

The video was shot over the weekend at Stella Marina Bar & Restaurant in Asbury Park and shows the thin, pale worm crawling out of a piece of cod.

In a Facebook post, people at the restaurant criticize customer Jim Guinee for trying to “destroy” their “reputation and possible livelihoods” and say they stopped serving the cod dish after the worms were discovered.

Guinee tells NJ.com he is an attorney but hasn’t taken any legal action against the restaurant.

The restaurant writes parasitic roundworms “are frequently found in the guts and in the flesh of fish” and occasionally are missed by inspectors.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

