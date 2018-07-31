Silica Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) _ U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frederick, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $427.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.8 million.

Advertisement

Silica Holdings shares have dropped 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLCA

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.