Spok: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $976,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $161 million to $177 million.

Spok shares have fallen nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.45, a drop of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

