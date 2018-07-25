Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Spok: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 25, 2018 5:59 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $976,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $161 million to $177 million.

Spok shares have fallen nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.45, a drop of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOK

