Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

St. Louis-area doctor sentenced in sex abuse case

July 26, 2018 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A former sports doctor accused of sexually abusing patients and billing insurance companies for their treatment has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that additional charges remain against Dr. Howard Orson Setzer, but that he was sentenced Monday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in St. Charles County.

He’d pleaded guilty in January to charges that included sodomy, attempted sodomy and insurance fraud. He was also sentenced to five years’ probation in the case.

Details about the sentence weren’t immediately clear Thursday. A message left at the prosecutor’s office wasn’t returned.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Setzer still has pending charges of sex abuse and assault in St. Louis County.

Charging documents allege Setzer removed female patients’ pants without warning and fondled them at his office in O’Fallon. The women were seeking treatment for back pain.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington