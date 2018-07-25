T. Rowe: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $448.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.77.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

T. Rowe shares have increased 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 5.5 percent.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

