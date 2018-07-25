Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

T. Rowe: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 25, 2018 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $448.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.77.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

T. Rowe shares have increased 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 5.5 percent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington