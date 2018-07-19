Target is cranking up same-day delivery in New York

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Target will begin rolling out speedy service for thousands of products by the end of the month in New York, less than a year after spending $550 million to acquire the same-day delivery company Shipt.

Rapid delivery has become the new front in retail, with every major player attempting to beat, or at least match, Amazon.com in its reach.

Target already begun same-day deliveries using Shipt in other parts of the country, including Texas, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Target Corp. said Thursday that the same-day delivery of items like groceries and toys will start on July 31 in Hudson Valley and Kingston. It will launch in other areas, including Long Island, Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, next month.

Consumers must sign up for Shipt, regularly priced at $99 for an annual membership. Those that sign up before Aug. 14 will pay $49.

