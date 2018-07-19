Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Target is cranking up same-day delivery in New York

July 19, 2018 9:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Target will begin rolling out speedy service for thousands of products by the end of the month in New York, less than a year after spending $550 million to acquire the same-day delivery company Shipt.

Rapid delivery has become the new front in retail, with every major player attempting to beat, or at least match, Amazon.com in its reach.

Target already begun same-day deliveries using Shipt in other parts of the country, including Texas, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Target Corp. said Thursday that the same-day delivery of items like groceries and toys will start on July 31 in Hudson Valley and Kingston. It will launch in other areas, including Long Island, Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, next month.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Consumers must sign up for Shipt, regularly priced at $99 for an annual membership. Those that sign up before Aug. 14 will pay $49.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington