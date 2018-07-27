Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: Twitter’s stock plunges on weak user numbers

July 27, 2018 4:28 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Twitter Inc.’s quarterly earnings report. (all times local):

4 p.m.

Twitter’s stock plunged 20.5 percent after the company said monthly users decreased in the second quarter.

The social media company also predicted further declines in the next few months.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

It was the second-biggest loss for Twitter’s stock since the company went public in 2013.

In percentage terms, the decline was slightly worse than Facebook’s plunge the day before, but Facebook is a far more valuable company.

Twitter and Facebook are trying to reduce the amount of abuse and hate speech on their platforms, but that’s affecting their growth, one of the things investors value the most.

Twitter has doubled in value over the past year as it became profitable for the first time and investors applauded its live video efforts.

___

1:30 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Twitter is nosediving after it said monthly users declined in the second quarter and could fall further over the next few months.

The stock is down 19.1 percent in heavy trading Friday afternoon, mirroring a 19 percent plunge in Facebook Thursday.

Twitter and Facebook are trying to reduce the amount of abuse and hate speech on their platforms, but that’s affecting their growth, one of the things investors value the most.

Twitter has doubled in value over the past year as it became profitable for the first time and investors applauded its live video efforts.

Other big technology companies also sank Friday. Intel dropped 8.5 percent and Microsoft gave up 2.8 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite is headed for its worst loss in a month.

___

9:45 a.m.

Twitter is plunging in early trading, topping off a terrible week for social media.

Shares slid 14 percent after Twitter reported weak growth from new users. That followed Thursday’s 19 percent drop in shares of Facebook — the biggest one-day drop in history, wiping out $119 billion in market value.

Twitter, like other social media companies, says it’s prioritizing its platform over user growth, getting rid of abusive account. That has left investors seemingly unable to value what the biggest companies in the sector, which rely on their potential user reach, are worth.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington