Top lawyer for Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts to step down

July 6, 2018 8:14 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The top lawyer at Wynn Resorts is stepping down.

The casino operator on Thursday announced in a securities filing that general counsel Kim Sinatra will no longer hold that position effective July 15. The company did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Sinatra had been informed of a settlement between the company’s founder and an employee years before it became public.

Elaine Wynn in March said in court she told Sinatra in 2009 that she had information alleging her ex-husband Steve Wynn had raped an employee in 2005. Sinatra later said Elaine Wynn had “made an oblique reference to a settlement” but she was unaware of the details.

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO in February amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

