The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
TSA going through busiest period ever at US airports

July 2, 2018 1:04 pm
 
TSA just missed a record for the number of people screened at airport checkpoints as the July 4 holiday travel period started with a bang.

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that it screened about 2.68 million passengers and airline crew members on Friday.

That’s the second-busiest day in TSA’s history, behind only the Sunday after Thanksgiving 2004, when 2.71 million people were screened.

A spokesman says TSA set a record for the week of June 24 to June 30, capping the busiest 21-day period ever for the agency, which was created after the terror attacks of September 2001.

The trade group Airlines for America is predicting a record travel summer, up 3.7 percent over last year.

