Turkey to sell 30 attack helicopters to Pakistan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkey and Pakistan have reached an agreement for the sale of 30 Turkish-made attack helicopters in a deal that has been billed as Turkey’s largest single defense industry export.

Anadolu Agency said Friday the deal for the sale of Turkey’s T129 ATAK helicopters was signed between Turkish Aerospace Industries, TUSAS, and the Pakistan Defense Production Ministry.

Turkey would also provide logistics, spare parts, training and ammunition, Anadolu reported.

The agency did not say how much the deal was worth. However, Turkish media reports put the value at around $1.5 billion.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.