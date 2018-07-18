Listen Live Sports

UK inflation unexpectedly holds steady in June

July 18, 2018 4:52 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that consumer price inflation across the U.K. was unchanged in the year to June, a lower than anticipated outcome that may temper expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that inflation in the year to June held steady at 2.4 percent, against expectations of a rise to 2.6 percent. The agency said lower clothing prices helped offset rises in energy costs.

Still, inflation remains above the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent and many in financial markets think that policymakers will back another rate rise on Aug. 2.

The flat reading also means that household incomes continue to rise. Figures Tuesday showed a modest decrease in wage increases, raising fears of a renewed squeeze.

