Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK wage growth dips but interest rate increase seen on track

July 17, 2018 4:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that wage growth in the U.K. moderated in the three months to May, a development that’s unlikely to change expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.

The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that average weekly earnings during the period were 2.7 percent higher than the year before. Though down on the previous 2.8 percent, wages are still higher than headline inflation, which in the year to May was 2.4 percent.

That means that household incomes continue to grow following a long squeeze when inflation outstripped earnings.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate on Aug. 2 to 0.75 percent partly because of the improvement in living standards.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington