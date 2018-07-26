Under Armour: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported a loss of $95.5 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Advertisement

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 19 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have increased 46 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.