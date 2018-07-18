Union Bankshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Union Bankshares Corp. (UBSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.3 million.

The bank, based in Richmond, Virginia, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Union First Market Bank posted revenue of $173 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $148.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Union Bankshares shares have risen slightly more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18 percent in the last 12 months.

