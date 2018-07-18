Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets have eased after early gains as a sweep of positive news from Wall Street and beyond boosted confidence in the U.S. economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.4 percent after the country’s government dramatically cut its outlook on the job market and slightly lowered its growth forecast. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street Tuesday, U.S indexes rebounded after a weak start on solid gains for retailers, technology and household goods companies. Prescription drug business Johnson & Johnson and financial services company Charles Schwab posted bullish earnings, adding to the largely positive corporate earnings season. The S&P 500 index rose 0.4 percent to 2,809.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 percent to 25,119.89. And the Nasdaq composite jumped 0.6 percent to 7,855.12, surpassing the record high it set last week. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 0.5 percent to 1,687.26.

SKOREA ECONOMY

South Korea slashes jobs outlook, downgrades growth forecast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government dramatically cut its outlook on the job market while downgrading its growth forecast today, boding ill for President Moon Jae-in’s jobs-first agenda.

The Finance Ministry said South Korea’s economy will create a mere 180,000 jobs this year, down from the 320,000 jobs it forecast in December. That’s the lowest annual increase in years.

It announced a set of measures to help generate jobs and raise income for the poor, who along with the elderly have suffered most from the sluggish hiring environment. That includes increasing benefits, welfare and jobs for senior citizens, expanding unemployment benefits and boosting stipends for young people looking for their first jobs.

The official growth forecast was lowered to 2.9 percent for this year from the 3.0 percent forecast in December.

TWITTER-SUSPENDED ACCOUNTS

APNewsBreak: Twitter suspended 58 million accounts in 4Q

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter suspended at least 58 million user accounts in the final three months of 2017, according to data obtained by The Associated Press. The figure highlights the company’s newly aggressive stance against malicious or suspicious accounts in the wake of Russian disinformation efforts during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Last week, Twitter confirmed a Washington Post report that it had suspended 70 million accounts in May and June. The cavalcade of suspensions has raised questions as to whether the crackdown could affect Twitter’s user growth and whether the company should have warned investors earlier. The company has been struggling with user growth compared to rivals like Instagram and Facebook.

TEXAS-INSTRUMENTS-CEO UPHEAVAL

Texas Instruments’ new CEO loses job for personal misconduct

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments has dumped CEO Brian Crutcher for personal misconduct less than two months after he took over the job, ruining the chip maker’s hopes for a smooth transition to new leadership.

Crutcher resigned Tuesday after TI’s board determined he violated the company’s code of conduct with behavior the company said was not consistent with its ethics and core values. TI emphasized Crutcher’s transgression wasn’t related to its operations or finances.

The company is bringing back Crutcher’s predecessor as CEO, TI Chairman Rich Templeton, to reassume his old job. Crutcher replaced Templeton as CEO June 1 as part of what the Dallas company described as a “well-planned succession.”

TI’s upheaval comes just a few weeks after rival chip maker Intel replaced its CEO , Brain Krzanich, for violating its code of conduct.

LAS VEGAS-SHOOTING

MGM sues Vegas shooting victims in push to avoid liability

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

The company argues in lawsuits filed in Nevada, California, New York and other states this week and last that it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims under a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The lawsuits target victims who have sued the company and voluntarily dismissed their claims or have threatened to sue after a gunman shattered the windows of his Mandalay Bay suite and fired on a crowd gathered below for a country music festival.

High-stakes gambler Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more last year before killing himself. Victims with active lawsuits against MGM don’t face the company’s legal claim.

PIG FARM-UNDERCOVER VIDEO

JBS USA suspends shipments from Kentucky farm after video

DENVER (AP) — JBS USA, the U.S. branch of the world’s largest meat producer, says it has suspended shipments from a pig farm where workers were shown hitting, kicking and throwing pigs on undercover video.

The Colorado-based company said it made the decision based on an initial review of the Mercy for Animals video at a Tosh Farms site in Simpson County, Kentucky, and will investigate the allegations. The video also shows sows being held in individual metal pens, a controversial but common practice.

Tennessee-based Tosh Farms says several actions shown in the video violate its policy, and it will re-train its staff immediately. It says a veterinarian found no problems at the site Tuesday.

Mercy for Animals wants JBS to require changes in how animals are raised by its suppliers.

INTERNET GAMBLING-NJ

Ocean Resort Casino joins New Jersey internet betting market

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Another New Jersey casino has gone online.

The Ocean Resort casino was cleared for full internet gambling operations on Sunday.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement completed testing and evaluating its systems and approved it to offer online gambling.

Its site, www.oceanonlinecasino.com , becomes New Jersey’s 27th legal internet gambling site.

It comes nearly two weeks after Hard Rock, which opened the same day as Ocean Resort, on June 27, launched its own internet gambling site.

Including Ocean Resort, which is the former Revel casino, seven casino licensees operate internet gambling in New Jersey: Borgata, Golden Nugget, Hard Rock, Resorts and Tropicana, and Caesars Interactive-NJ, which includes Caesars and Harrah’s. Other gambling companies that partner with Atlantic City casinos also are approved for internet gambling in the state.

MARRIOTT-STRAW BAN

Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019

DETROIT (AP) — Marriott International says it’s removing plastic straws and drink stirrers from all of its 6,500 hotels and resorts worldwide by next year.

The world’s largest hotel company says the move will eliminate approximately 1 billion straws and 250 million stirrers by July 2019.

Marriott says the year-long timeframe will let hotels deplete their existing supplies and identify alternatives to plastic straws. Customers will be given alternatives upon request.

Marriott is the latest big company to announce it’s ditching plastic straws. Starbucks and American Airlines announced plans to eliminate plastic straws last week.

Hilton Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Corp. have also said they plan to eliminate plastic straws at their properties by the end of this year.

